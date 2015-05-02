KUALA LUMPUR May 2 Malaysian construction firm
IJM Corp Bhd is considering buying Edra Global Energy
Bhd, the power assets owned by debt-laden state investment arm
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), financial weekly
The Edge Malaysia reported on Saturday, citing industry sources.
IJM, with a market value of 13 billion ringgit ($3.6
billion), has unofficially expressed interest in acquiring the
power assets, the report said, but will need the agreement of
its board and institutional investors.
IJM officials were not immediately available to comment.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, has come under fire from critics including former
prime minister Mahathir Mohamad over mismanagement and the 42
billion ringgit ($11.8 billion) debt pile the company has
amassed over the past five years.
In March, Malaysia's finance ministry, which owns 1MDB,
appointed the country's second largest bank by assets, CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd, to advise on the sale of Edra
Global. It later cancelled the plan.
To pare down its debt, 1MDB is also planning to list Edra
Global in an initial public offering expected to fetch $3
billion, the company has said previously.
A financial source who has knowledge of the IPO told Reuters
on Saturday he had no knowledge of IJM's interest in buying Edra
Global but said Edra was on track for listing and could file its
IPO application later this month.
