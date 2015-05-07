KUALA LUMPUR May 7 Malaysia's pilgrimage fund
Lembaga Tabung Haji said on Thursday it had bought a plot of
land from a high-profile development project owned by state fund
1MDB for 188.5 million ringgit ($53 million).
The sale represents the first asset sale by the state fund
which is trying to cut down its $11.6 billion in debt - a burden
that has cast shadows over the country's sovereign credit rating
and has also weighed on the ringgit.
The purchase price represents a discount to the current
market value provided by an independent valuer, said Tabung
Haji, which plans to develop a residential tower.
The land is part of the Tun Razak Exchange, which is being
developed as a 70-acre financial centre in the capital and is
one of two high-profile projects in 1MDB's property portfolio.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)