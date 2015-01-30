KUALA LUMPUR Jan 30 Malaysia's second-richest
man, Ananda Krishnan, will lend 1MDB 2 billion
ringgit ($550.96 million) to settle a loan to local banks, two
people familiar with the matter said, helping pave the way for a
$3 billion IPO by the state investor.
The people, who declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter, said Krishnan was currently
negotiating the terms of the loan with the state firm.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Krishnan was in
talks with 1MDB to become a cornerstone investor in the
long-delayed $3 billion listing of its power assets, which is
likely to take place in the first half of this year.
"It is just a plain loan for now. We don't know for certain
how this will translate into an equity stake in 1MDB's power
unit," one of the people said.
1MDB officials declined to comment. Officials at Krishnan's
investment vehicle Usaha Tegas were not immediately available to
comment.
1MDB has already twice missed payments on the 2 billion
ringgit bridge loan it took from local banks Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank) and RHB Capital Bhd. That hit its
bonds and fuelled broader investor concerns about Malaysia's
economy.
The state investor, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime
Minister Najib Razak, has been dogged by controversy over its
nearly $12 billion debt pile, hundreds of millions of dollars of
revenue earned by Goldman Sachs for handling its bond
issues and a perceived lack of transparency.
The company this month hired Abu Dhabi-based Malaysian
investment banker Arul Kanda as its new president, replacing
Chief Executive Officer Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman, who departed
less than two years after his appointment amid criticism for
leading the company into further debt.
1MDB has said it plans to use funds from the initial public
offering of its energy assets to cut its debt and expand its
business.
($1 = 3.6300 ringgit)
