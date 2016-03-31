A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

BRUSSELS Luxembourg's state prosecutor said it had requested a judicial inquiry into allegations of money laundering by Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Prosecutors said the inquiry was launched following concrete evidence following the misuse of funds held by the Malaysian government through different offshore accounts in Singapore, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

"The case particularly concerns discovering the origins of four transfers in 2012 and one in at the start of 2013 for a total of several hundreds of millions of dollars," the statement said.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)