(Adds comment from 1MDB)
BRUSSELS/KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 Luxembourg's
state prosecutor has launched a judicial inquiry into
allegations of money laundering involving hundreds of millions
of dollars against Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB).
The prosecutor said on Thursday that the inquiry followed
evidence that funds held by the Malaysian government in offshore
accounts in Singapore, Switzerland and Luxembourg had been
misused.
"The investigation aims to trace the origin of four
transfers in 2012 and one in at the start of 2013 for a total of
several hundreds of millions of dollars," a statement from the
prosecutor's office said.
The allegations concerned in particular the sums paid upon
the issuance of two bonds in May and October 2012.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak, has been the subject of multiple
investigations over the last year by authorities in Malaysia,
Switzerland, Singapore and the United States following
accusations of financial mismanagement and graft.
The fund said in a statement that it had not been contacted
by any foreign legal authorities on any matters related to the
company.
Switzerland's chief prosecutor said in January that a
criminal investigation into 1MDB had showed about $4 billion
appeared to have been misappropriated from Malaysian state
companies.
Singapore said it had sequestered a large number of bank
accounts as part of an investigation into possible
money-laundering linked to the fund.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Rozanna Latiff; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)