KUALA LUMPUR Oct 12 Former Malaysian Prime
Minister Mahathir Mohamad and some leaders of the ruling party
jointly demanded resolution of the 1MDB state fund scandal on
Monday and condemned a crackdown on dissent, signalling a divide
within the coalition.
Mahathir has openly called for Prime Minister Najib Razak to
resign over allegations of corruption at 1Malaysia Development
Bhd (1MDB) and in a rare public display of unity,
Mahathir and sacked deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin
called a news conference to express their concerns.
Voices of dissent from within the ruling United Malays
National Organisation (UMNO) were quickly silenced with a July
cabinet reshuffle that ousted Najib's critics, including
Muhyiddin.
A former senior member of UMNO, Khairuddin Hassan, and his
lawyer, Matthias Chang, were formally charged on Monday with
attempts to sabotage Malaysia's banking and financial systems.
Khairuddin had called for U.S. law-enforcement authorities
to probe the 1MDB scandal. Mahathir and the other UMNO leaders
called for the two to be released.
"We see a climate of fear among the people," Mahathir told
reporters. "The government is now defining the law according to
their own needs. We are here to show that we are against the
abuse of the law on our country."
Also present at the news conference were party
vice-president Shafie Apdal, also sacked as a minister, and
party elders Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Sanusi Junid.
Najib, who chairs the 1MDB advisory board, has been at the
centre of a political storm over allegations of graft and
mismanagement at the fund.
The scandal hit crisis point in July when media reports said
investigators looking into 1MDB found that nearly $700 million
dollars were transferred into bank accounts of the prime
minister. Najib has denied talking any money for personal gain.
Muhyiddin, who is still the UMNO deputy president, said the
party cannot be seen as uncaring.
"UMNO has a certain culture...you tend to suppress your
feelings. What I'm asking is for them to be more expressive
through the many platforms. Do not be fearful if what you're
doing is right," he said.
Asked if he would call for Najib's resignation, Muhyiddin
said: "I don't need to say it as others have said it... There
are problems of concern and it is up to the prime minister to
consider what he should do that is best for the nation."
1MDB has amassed debts of over $11 billion. The attorney
general's office recently dismissed a recommendation by the
central bank to prosecute.
(Reporting by Trinna Leong; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing
by Nick Macfie)