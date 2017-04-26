KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 Malaysian state fund
1MDB's agreement to resolve a debt dispute with Abu Dhabi's
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) may lift market
sentiment, but uncertainty on how it will settle bond payments
poses a lingering risk, Moody's said on Wednesday.
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and IPIC struck a
conditional deal on Monday, under which 1MDB agreed to pay $1.2
billion.
IPIC had guaranteed bonds issued by 1MDB. Now the fund and
Malaysia's Ministry of Finance Incorporated agreed with IPIC to
assume responsibility for all future interest and principal
payments for two bonds worth $3.5 billion in total.
"It doesn't really change our picture - it's neither credit
positive nor credit negative," Christian de Guzman, a
Singapore-based senior credit officer at Moody's Investors
Service told reporters at a Moody's event in Kuala Lumpur.
"I don't think it's a material development in terms of
resolving the entire issue. The bonds continue to be outstanding
so as long as the bonds are outstanding there will be contingent
risks to the Malaysian government," he added.
When contacted for a comment, the Malaysian government and
the Prime Minister's office referred to a statement issued on
Monday after the settlement was announced, in which 1MDB said it
would sell its investment fund units to pay IPIC $1.2 billion.
De Guzman said there was still a lack of clarity on where
1MDB would source the funds to foot the bond payments, and there
continued to be sums that could be due to the government.
"There are questions regarding whether these funds are due
from Ministry of Finance Incorporated or will it come from the
government. But as we understand, it may be very difficult for
budgetary resources to be used for 1MDB," de Guzman added.
However, he noted that there had been developments related
to 1MDB's debt consolidation plan, and so the risks had receded
over time.
Financial transactions by the Malaysian state fund are the
subject of money-laundering investigations in at least six
countries, including Switzerland and Singapore.
Prime Minister Najib Razak was chairman of the fund's
advisory board.
1MDB has denied any wrongdoing.
The fund defaulted on its bonds a year ago, sparking the
dispute, with IPIC asking a London court to arbitrate over a
claim totalling some $6.5 billion.
Opposition leaders have criticised the settlement.
