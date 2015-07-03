KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak on Friday denied taking money from state fund 1MDB
or any other entity for personal gain, after a media report said
investigators traced nearly $700 million to bank accounts that
were allegedly in his name.
Najib blamed former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad of being
behind the latest corruption allegations, which he described as
a lie.
Mahathir's media spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
"Let me be very clear: I have never taken funds for personal
gain as alleged by my political opponents - whether from 1MDB,
SRC International or other entities, as these companies have
confirmed," Najib wrote on his Facebook page and on Twitter.
He said he believed that Mahathir was working with "foreign
nationals" to promulgate "this latest lie".
Najib said the allegations began when he refused to
implement Mahathir's personal demands.
A Wall Street Journal report said Malaysian investigators
found close to $700 million was wired from banks, government
agencies and companies linked to 1MDB into what they believe
were personal accounts of Najib.
The PM's office said earlier in the day that the allegations
were part of a "continuation of political sabotage".
The Wall Street Journal's report, if true, would be the
first time the prime minister has been directly linked to
long-standing allegations of corruption surrounding the fund.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Louise Ireland)