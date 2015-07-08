KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday through social media that he has instructed his lawyers to send a letter to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ reported last week that investigators probing 1Malaysia Development Bhd had traced money from the debt-laden fund to Najib's personal account.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ryan Woo)