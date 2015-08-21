KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 Malaysia's debt-laden state
fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Friday
it is confident that a deal can be sealed on the sale of its
power assets by the fourth quarter of this year.
"1MDB is confident that a definitive agreement with the
chosen party can be entered into by Q4 2015, with completion to
take place soon after relevant conditions precedent are
fulfilled," it said in a press statement.
The sale of the power assets is crucial for 1MDB to pay down
its $11 billion of debt.
