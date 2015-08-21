* Sale crucial to pay down $11 bln debt
* 1MDB says has shortlisted local and foreign strategic
investors
* Fund has 14 power assets parked in Edra; seen valued at
$2.4 bln
(Adds 1MDB comments, context)
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 Debt-laden state fund
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said it is confident
a deal on the sale of its power assets, which have been valued
by sources at around $2.40 billion, can be sealed by the fourth
quarter of this year.
The selling of assets parked under its power unit Edra
Global Energy Bhd is a major plank of 1MDB's efforts to reduce
its $11 billion debt. 1MDB is being examined by Malaysian
authorities investigating accusations of financial mismanagement
and graft.
"1MDB is confident that a definitive agreement with the
chosen party can be entered into by Q4 2015, with completion to
take place soon after relevant conditions precedent are
fulfilled," it said in a press statement.
At least half a dozen suitors from Malaysia to the Middle
East have bid for the energy assets of 1MDB, despite it being at
the centre of the country's ongoing political crisis, Reuters
reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Malaysian police raided 1MDB's office in July following a
report in the Wall Street Journal that said investigators
looking into the fund found nearly $700 million had been put
into Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank account, citing documents
from the investigation. Reuters has not verified the report.
Najib, who chairs 1MDB's advisory board, has denied taking
any money for personal gain.
"1MDB has since shortlisted a select group of potential
parties, comprising both local and international strategic
investors," for the Edra assets, it said.
1MDB has 14 power assets parked under Edra.
It is the largest independent power producer in Bangladesh
and Egypt and the second biggest in Malaysia after Malakoff Corp
Bhd. It also holds assets in the United Arab Emirates
and Pakistan through joint ventures.
($1 = 4.1710 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)