KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 Malaysia's national utility
Tenaga Nasional Bhd has been shortlisted for the final
round of bidding in state fund 1MBD's sale of its
power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources said.
The Malaysian fund, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime
Minister Najib Razak, said on Monday it has shortlisted four
parties but did not identify them.
Representatives for Tenaga were not immediately available to
comment.
Banking sources have previously said the unit, widely viewed
as troubled 1MDB's best asset, is valued at around 10 billion
ringgit ($2.3 billion).
($1 = 4.3400 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)