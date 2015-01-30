* Any sale would come after IPO of power assets

* 1MDB has total debt of around $11.6 bln

* 1MDB's real estate assets worth more than $5.5 bln (Adds loan deal, comment on potential interest in property)

By Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), a state firm, may look at selling some property assets as part of its new CEO's plan to overhaul the company and slash its huge debt load, people familiar with the matter said.

Dogged by much controversy, 1MDB has racked up debt of 41.9 billion ringgit ($11.6 billion) in a major spending spree to build up a portfolio of power plants, which it hopes to list this year in a $3 billion offering.

"This is still at a very preliminary stage, it would only come after the IPO," one of the people said.

The company, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has property worth more than 20 billion ringgit ($5.5 billion), a separate person with knowledge of the matter said.

These include two major projects in central Kuala Lumpur - the Tun Razak Exchange which is being developed into a financial district and Bandar Malaysia, a commercial and residential development. It also owns large swathes of land in the island state of Penang.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

Asked about the potential for property asset sales, a 1MDB spokesman noted that CEO Arul Kanda, who took the helm this month, was leading a strategic review of the business.

"Whilst it is still very early in the process, and no decisions have been made as yet, we intend to explore any and all options that will allow us to generate the maximum possible value from our portfolio of assets and products," he said.

In a sign that Kanda is making some progress in grappling with 1MDB woes, two of the sources also said Malaysia's second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, will lend 1MDB 2 billion ringgit to settle a loan to local banks.

1MDB officials declined to comment on the loan. Officials at Krishnan's investment vehicle Usaha Tegas were not immediately available to comment.

LAND FOR DEVELOPMENT

The amount that 1MDB could seek to raise through property sales is unclear. Much will depend on how much it gains through the IPO of its power unit, Edra Global Energy Bhd, how much debt Edra assumes and how much remains with 1MDB, as well as the appetite of potential buyers.

"What 1MDB has is land for development, This is not the type of assets that a PE fund would buy. PE funds go for more mature assets," an executive at a U.S. private equity fund said.

The executive added that sovereign funds or big property developers could be interested but the current economic climate was unfavourable for big investments.

Although 1MDB's power asset IPO has been discussed since 2012, it has been postponed several times. Bankers have said the IPO is now slated for second quarter of this year.

In addition to debt woes, 1MDB has had to deal with much criticism of outsized fees paid to Goldman Sachs for the handling of its bond issues, delays in filing financial accounts, missed payments and perceived problems in transparency.

It slid into the red in the last financial year on a sharp increase in borrowing costs. In the previous year, profit jumped 17 times to 778 million ringgit, but only due to a hefty revaluation of its property assets without which it would have sunk to a loss. ($1 = 3.6210 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)