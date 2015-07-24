KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 The Malaysian government's
crackdown on the media and dissenters widened on Friday, as the
home ministry suspended the publishing permit of The Edge Weekly
and The Edge Financial Daily for three months over their
reporting of an alleged graft scandal.
The Edge Media Group, which has a staff of around 350 people
in Malaysia, has been reporting extensively on allegations
related to mismanagement and corruption in the troubled state
investment fund 1MDB.
Earlier this week, authorities blocked access to a website
critical of Prime Minister Najib Razak's government and two
two opposition lawmakers were issued travel bans in connection
with investigations into 1MDB.
1MDB, with debts of over $11 billion, is being investigated
by authorities in Malaysia for financial mismanagement and
graft. The state-owned firm's advisory board is chaired by the
prime minister.
The Edge Media Group said in a statement on Friday that the
ministry issued a notice that claimed the two publications'
reporting of 1MDB was "prejudicial or likely to be prejudicial
to public order, security or likely to alarm public opinion or
is likely to be prejudicial to public and national interest".
The publications will be suspended for three months from
July 27.
"We don't see how exposing the scam to cheat the people of
Malaysia of billions of ringgit can be construed as being
detrimental to public and national interest," said The Edge
Media Group publisher and CEO Ho Kay Tat.
"This is nothing more than a move to shut us down in order
to shut us up."
On Monday, the government blocked access to the Sarawak
Report website, saying the British-based news portal had
violated a local internet law in a move condemned by opposition
lawmakers.
Ho said The Edge will go to court and try and get the
suspension lifted. The media group's website would continue to
be active, it said.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported earlier this month
that investigators looking into 1MDB had traced close to $700
million of deposits into personal bank accounts belonging to
Najib, according to documents from the probe.
Reuters has not verified the WSJ report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain and said
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him out of office. He is weighing legal options against
the WSJ.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Emily Chow; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)