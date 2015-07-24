(Adds comments from opposition leader Anwar and CIJ)
By Praveen Menon and Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 The Malaysian government's
crackdown on the media and dissenters widened on Friday, as the
home ministry suspended publication of two leading financial
newspapers over their reporting of alleged graft at the
country's troubled state investment fund.
The Edge Weekly and The Edge Financial Daily were suspended
for three months from July 27, just days after authorities
blocked access to a website that has covered the scandal and has
been critical of Prime Minister Najib Razak's government.
Two opposition lawmakers said this week that they had been
issued travel bans in connection with investigations into the
debt-laden state fund 1MDB.
Najib has also been weighing legal action against the Wall
Street Journal which reported earlier this month that
investigators looking into 1MDB had traced close to $700 million
of deposits moving into his personal account.
Reuters has not verified the WSJ report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain and said
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him out of office.
The Edge Media Group, which has a staff of around 350 people
in Malaysia, has been reporting extensively on the allegations
directed at 1MDB.
1MDB, with debts of over $11 billion, is being investigated
by authorities in Malaysia for financial mismanagement and
graft. The state-owned firm's advisory board is chaired by the
prime minister.
The Edge Media Group said in a statement on Friday that the
ministry issued a notice that claimed the two publications'
reporting of 1MDB was "prejudicial or likely to be prejudicial
to public order, security or likely to alarm public opinion or
is likely to be prejudicial to public and national interest".
"We don't see how exposing the scam to cheat the people of
Malaysia of billions of ringgit can be construed as being
detrimental to public and national interest," said The Edge
Media Group publisher and CEO Ho Kay Tat.
"This is nothing more than a move to shut us down in order
to shut us up."
Ho said The Edge would take the matter to court in a bid to
lift the suspension.
The Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ), a
Malaysia-based non-profit group, condemned the suspension of the
publications.
"For the government to censor a newspaper in this manner is
an extremely heavy-handed measure and a breach of freedom of
expression and media freedom in particular," it said in a
statement.
Jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, writing in the
Journal on Friday, said despite Najib's promises of reform and
pledges to allow the voices of dissent to be heard, the prime
minister "has doubled down on political repression".
Anwar, who led a coalition against the powerful ruling
Barisan Nasional alliance, was jailed in February on sodomy
charges that he says was a politically motivated attempt to end
his career.
Najb's government has been under pressure from the
opposition, and also from influential former Prime Minister
Mahathir Mohamad, to explain allegations of graft in the state
fund 1MDB that were raised by the media.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)