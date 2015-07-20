KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 Malaysian authorities have
blocked access to a website critical of Prime Minister Najib
Razak's government, saying the British-based news portal had
violated a local internet law in a move condemned by opposition
lawmakers.
Sarawak Report, a website run by a British woman based in
London, has been publishing reports and documents that allegedly
include graft and mismanagement by the state investment fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission
(MCMC) said the site had breached a law under the Communications
and Multimedia Act 1998, prohibiting people from using a website
to provide content "that is indecent, obscene, false, menacing,
or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten
or harass any person".
"MCMC decided to block a website that could threaten the
country's stability, namely Sarawak Report, for publishing
contents with unproven veracity and that are under
investigation, after receiving complaints from the public," the
commission said in a statement on Sunday evening.
The site's editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown said it was "a
blatant attempt to censor our exposures of major corruption".
"This latest blow to media freedom only brings further
discredit upon the present administration, who have proven
unable to counter the evidence we have presented in any other
way," Rewcastle-Brown said in a statement.
Opposition lawmaker Lim Kit Siang, from the Democratic
Action Party, decried the action as diminishing the government's
credibility.
"My advice to Najib is to allow common sense to prevail,
that blocking access to Sarawak Report is not going to end his
1MDB woes but the opposite, plunging his credibility and
legitimacy to even unimagined depths, which is not good for him
as prime minister and for the nation as well," said Lim.
1MDB, with debts of over $11 billion, is being investigated
by authorities in Malaysia for financial mismanagement and
graft. The state-owned firm's advisory board is chaired by the
prime minister.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported earlier this month
that investigators looking into 1MDB had traced close to $700
million of deposits into personal bank accounts belonging to
Najib, according to documents from the probe.
Reuters has not verified the WSJ report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain and said
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him out of office. He is weighing legal options against
the WSJ.
