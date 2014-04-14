KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Tenaga Nasional Bhd
, Malaysia's largest electricity utility, said on
Monday it had signed a power purchase pact with 1Malaysia
Development Bhd on the construction a solar power plant.
The agreement entails the state investor's unit 1MDB Solar
Sdn Bhd to design, construct, own, operate and maintain a 50
megawatts solar photvoltaic energy facility in the northern
state of Kedah, Tenaga said in a press statement.
"The power purchase agreement governs the obligations of the
parties to sell and purchase the net electrical output generated
by the facility for a period of not more than 25 years," Tenaga
added.
