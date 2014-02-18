(Corrects headline to million from billion.)
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 18 Malaysian sovereign wealth
fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) plans to sell
2.4 billion ringgit ($728.49 million) worth of Islamic bonds to
finance the relocation of defence units from land marked for
government development project Bandar Malaysia.
Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a unit of 1MDB Real Estate Sdn Bhd,
said in a statement to the central bank on Tuesday that it will
issue one- to 10-year sukuk by private placement to unnamed
buyers.
AmInvestment Bank Bhd is advising on the sale of
the sukuk, which will not be rated by credit-rating firms.
The funds raised will be spent on building bases for eight
defence units including the police, air force and an artillery
regiment.
Army pension fund Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera won a 2.1
billion ringgit contract nearly a year ago to relocate the units
from the Bandar Malaysia site.
Bandar Malaysia is a 196-hectare development in the capital
city, Kuala Lumpur.
1MDB's last Islamic bond sale was in May 2009 when it sold 5
billion ringgit worth of 30-year bonds.
The sovereign wealth fund, chaired by Prime Minister Najib
Razak, is also raising funds to pay off $6.5 billion in debt
taken on to buy power plants and a joint venture with Abu
Dhabi's Aabar Investments PJS.
Last month 1MDB said it plans to list the power plant assets
this year in an initial public offering worth around $2 billion.
The $6.5 billion debt sale, managed by Goldman Sachs, was
the subject of much negative publicity as few details were made
public and as it involved huge fees for the U.S. bank, according
to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.
($1 = 3.2945 Malaysian ringgit)
