KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 Malaysia's state-fund 1MDB
said on Wednesday that it welcomed Tenaga Nasional's
interest in its power assets, adding that it had also received
indicative and non-binding offers from other local and
international parties.
Tenaga, Malaysia's national power firm, said earlier in the
day that it had submitted an indicative non-binding proposal to
acquire the five domestic and eight international power assets
of 1MDB's power firm Edra Global.
"Accordingly, 1MDB welcomes TNB's interest in Edra," 1MDB
said in a statement.
The troubled state fund currently has a total of 14 power
assets.
Reuters reported last month that 1MDB was planning to scrap
its planned $3 billion IPO of its power unit.
Set up in 2009, 1MDB has been criticised for raking up $11.6
billion in debt while investing in power and real estate assets.
