KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 Malaysia's debt-laden
state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has
welcomed Tenaga Nasional Bhd's interest in almost all
its power assets, adding that it had also received interest from
other parties.
The selling of assets parked under its power unit Edra
Global Energy Bhd is a major plank of 1MDB's efforts to reduce
its $11 billion debt, which is being examined by Malaysian
authorities investigating accusations of financial mismanagement
and graft.
Reuters reported last month that 1MDB was planning to scrap
its planned $3 billion listing of its power business.
Tenaga, Malaysia's national power firm, said that it had
submitted an indicative non-binding proposal to acquire the five
domestic and eight international power assets of 1MDB's power
firm Edra Global.
The troubled state fund currently has a total of 14 power
assets, which could be worth up to 18 billion ringgit, sources
told Reuters in June.
