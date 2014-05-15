BRIEF-Mondo TV executes agreement with Unison for sale of programs in Albania
* Executed a new agreement with Unison Agency for the sale of classic library programs of the company in Albania
BANGKOK May 16 Malaysia's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, has raised about 732 million ringgit ($226.91 million) in a share sale priced at the top of expectations, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
The company, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan, priced the initial public offering at 1.38 ringgit per share which compares with an indicative price range of 1.33 ringgit to 1.38 ringgit.
The company plans to use most of the proceeds to open 600 stores over the next three years, a much faster pace than the 300 opened over the past three years, according to its prospectus. It currently has almost 1,600 outlets.
Maybank and UBS are the joint global co-ordinators and are the joint bookrunners along with CLSA, CIMB and Kenanga.
The sources declined to be identified as the matter is still private. Officials for 7-Eleven Malaysia were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 3.2260 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates)
CHENNAI, India, April 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of the worst droughts in decades across south India is forcing tens of thousands of farmers and labourers to take out loans to survive, pushing them into debt bondage and increasing the risk that they may be exploited for work, activists said.