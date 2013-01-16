KUALA LUMPUR Jan 16 Affin Holdings Bhd
, Malaysia's second-smallest bank, has obtained
central bank approval to extend negotiations on buying a stake
in DRB-Hicom Bhd's 70 percent-owned Bank Muamalat
Malaysia Bhd until March 31, according to stock
exchange filings on Wednesday.
This gives another three months from the previous deadline
for completion after Affin was cleared by the authority to start
the talks on Aug. 16, 2012.
The potential deal follows the completion of DRB-Hicom's
purchase of its 70 percent stake in Bank Muamalat on Oct. 22,
2008, after which it was required by the central bank to cut its
holding to 40 percent.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Greg Mahlich)