KUALA LUMPUR Dec 18 Malaysia's Ahmad Zaki
Resources Bhd has received regulatory approval from
the Securities Commission for a 1 billion ringgit ($307.98
million) Islamic bond that will be established through its
wholly-owned unit EKVE Sdn. Bhd, the construction firm said in a
stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
Funds from the proposed "sukuk murabahah", which will have a
tenure of up to 22 years from its issuance date, will be used to
finance the East Klang Valley Expressway in capital Kuala
Lumpur.
Maybank Investment Bank and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia are
the joint principle advisers, lead arrangers and lead managers
of the proposed sukuk, while Maybank Islamic is the shariah
adviser.
For the full statement, please see link.reuters.com/dan55v
($1 = 3.2470 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Jane Merriman)