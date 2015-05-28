* Q1 net 149.3 mln ringgit vs year-ago 139.7 mln
* Passenger volume for Indonesia down 26 pct after December
crash
* Demand to recover with peak season, branding efforts
* Gains from lower fuel prices offset by weaker Asian
currencies
(Adds detail, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 Malaysian budget carrier
AirAsia said its first-quarter net profit rose 7
percent from a year ago, due to lower fuel and operating costs.
AirAsia earned a net 149.3 million ringgit ($41 million)
against 139.7 million in the same period a year ago, it said on
Thursday, having in the fourth quarter made a loss of 429.4
million, its first net loss since 2008.
The results are the carrier's first since its Indonesian
affiliate was hit by an air disaster at the end of last year
when 162 people were killed in a plane that crashed en route
from the city of Surabaya to Singapore.
Its Indonesian unit saw passenger volume decline 26 percent
alongside a 19 percent drop in capacity.
"Indonesia AirAsia was on a good turnaround track in the
last two quarters of 2014 but unfortunately was faced with a
tragedy that impacted its turnaround timeline," group CEO Tony
Fernandes said in a statement.
Demand in Indonesia will remain "moderated" following the
tragedy but is expected to improve leading up to the peak season
for travel and as promotional efforts launched in April take
effect, said AirAsia.
A stronger performance in Malaysia and Thailand offset
weakness in its other markets.
AirAsia said it would increase capacity in Malaysia to meet
stronger demand in the second quarter, which will also see more
passengers from China.
The carrier will open a new hub for its Indian operations in
Delhi in the second quarter and looks to introduce new routes
and boost frequencies to build its presence there.
The benefits of lower fuel prices in the second quarter were
partly offset by a weakening of Asian currencies against the
U.S. dollar, it said.
It will continue to generate more cash by reducing costs and
managing capacity through the sale of older aircraft, AirAsia
said in a statement.
Its long-haul arm AirAsia X separately announced a sixth
quarterly net loss, undermining prospects of meeting an
objective to be profitable by this year.
AirAsia said earlier it would accelerate cost-cutting
measures by taking fewer deliveries of new aircraft compared
with previous years and selling older planes.
Shares of AirAsia have lost 16 percent over the past year,
underperforming the benchmark index's 11 percent fall.
($1 = 3.6410 ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by David Evans and
David Holmes)