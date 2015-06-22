KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 AirAsia refuted
on Monday a report that had said the airline was unwilling to
consolidate the accounts of its foreign associates and be more
transparent about its finances, saying it was prevented from
doing so by aviation regulations.
Little-known Hong Kong-based GMT Research said in a June 10
report that AirAsia is unwilling to consolidate the accounts of
its foreign associates.
AirAsia's internal audit committee said in a statement the
airline had, in fact, been in talks with its auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers and the local authorities on how it can
consolidate its associates, over which it has substantial
influence despite being a minority owner.
It was advised that it is unable to do so, however, as it
does not have legal control over its units in Indonesia,
Philippines, Thailand and India due to local aviation
regulations, it said.
The audit committee is chaired by V.U. Kumar, who was
appointed an independent non-executive director at AirAsia in
August, 2014.
Under local laws, foreign carriers like AirAsia are
prevented from owning a majority stake in the associates. That
is why AirAsia owns only 49 percent of AirAsia Indonesia and 40
percent of AirAsia Philippines.
Any change in the equity holdings of AirAsia in its
associates to win legal control would result in those units
losing their licences to operate, it said.
The report by GMT Research on June 10 attacked the
transparency of the airline's associates and sent its stock down
nearly 30 percent over several days.
The audit committee said it is "somewhat distressed and
peeved to have been accused of corporate governance abuses and
condoning accounting gimmicks".
AirAsia had said last week that its next quarterly financial
statements will reflect the results of its associates, and that
its accounts were transparent and prepared in line with global
and local accounting standards.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Siva Govindasamy;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)