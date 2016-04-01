SINGAPORE, April 1 Malaysian budget airline
AirAsia Bhd has agreed to raise 1 billion ringgit
($257 million) through a share sale to its founders as part of a
strategy to cut debt, one day after Reuters reported the company
planned to raise funds.
Asia's biggest budget airline proposed to issue 559 million
new shares to Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes and Chairman
Kamaruddin Meranun, which will boost their combined stake to
32.4 percent from 18.9 percent, it said in a statement on
Friday.
The airline said the proposed issue indicates the continued
commitment of Fernandes and Meranun as they make further large
investments into the group to support its growth.
The move comes after AirAsia faced calls last year to shore
up its financing in tough operating conditions. However, a
decline in fuel costs and the recent strengthening of the
Malaysian ringgit has however improved the airline's prospects.
CIMB Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank are joint
principal advisors for the proposed share issue.
($1 = 3.8900 ringgit)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)