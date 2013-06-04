* Indonesia's Lion Air affiliate shakes up Malaysia market
* Malindo Airways offers budget price, but with full-service
* Borneo price war a boon for passengers
By Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, June 5 Malaysia's
AirAsia Bhd, which has dominated budget air travel in
Asia with explosive growth over the past decade, faces serious
competition at home just as it tries to scale up operations in
the region.
Malindo Airways, an affiliate of fast-growing Indonesian
budget carrier Lion Air, began operating in Malaysia two months
ago, offering competitive fares on lucrative routes.
Malindo is also luring travellers with perks such as free
snacks, a booked luggage allowance and enlarged seats.
The new player's entry has since sparked a price war.
Median prices for the routes from Kuala Lumpur to the Borneo
island hubs of Kota Kinabalu and Kuching fell between March and
May by 12.6 percent and 18.6 percent respectively, data from
travel website Skyscanner shows.
The intensifying competition in Malaysia is part of a wider
battle for low cost carrier (LCC) dominance between AirAsia and
privately held Lion Air, which has placed huge aircraft orders
and plans to use its dominance in Indonesia to expand in Asia.
Shukor Yusof, a Singapore-based aviation analyst at Standard
& Poor's, said that while Malindo was not yet established enough
to be a big worry for AirAsia, the Malaysia-based firm would be
under pressure in the coming months from the aggressive pricing.
"That could also result in AirAsia's bottom line being
affected as they will have to retaliate in some ways, which
means erosion in yields."
Malindo's chief executive Chandran Ramamurthy said the
airline had clocked load factors - the proportion of seats
occupied by paying passengers - of 79 percent on average but did
not say if the routes were profitable.
The airline plans to expand to Sibu, Miri and Tawau in East
Malaysia this month.
"Sustainable or not, we will come back to you maybe next
year and tell you," he told reporters last Thursday, referring
to its pricing strategy.
Lion Air has a 49 percent stake in Malindo, a joint venture
with Malaysia's National Aerospace & Defense Industries Sdn Bhd.
CRACKS APPEAR
Despite AirAsia's rapid expansion to markets as far-flung as
Japan and Indonesia - boosting its fleet to 124 planes - its
Malaysian operation still makes up 80 percent of its profits,
boasting plump group operating profit margins of 19.5 percent.
The challenge from Malindo comes as higher financing costs
erode AirAsia's earnings.
AirAsia reported a 39 percent fall in profit in
January-March. Since the start of the year, analysts have
trimmed net profit estimates for AirAsia for 2013 by 3 percent.
AirAsia's charismatic boss Tony Fernandes dismissed the
challenge from Malindo with a curt "no" when asked about it by
Reuters last month.
Subhranshu Sekhar Das, who heads consultancy Frost &
Sullivan's aerospace and defence practice for Asia-Pacific, said
Malindo was targeting a niche between full-service and budget.
Malindo steps into a void left by Malaysian Airline System
Bhd's turboprop arm Firefly, which gave up its service
to Borneo destinations in 2011.
Along with the onboard perks, Malindo trumps its bigger
rival as it flies from Kuala Lumpur's well-connected main
international airport rather than AirAsia's low-cost terminal.
"Malindo gives us more. At almost the same price we can get
a free sandwich and bottled drink on board ... and boarding from
a better airport," said Mohamad Yazmi Fauzi, 19, who boarded
Malindo for the first time from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur in May.
($ = 3.0990 Malaysian ringgit)
(Additional reporting By Alan Baldwin in LONDON, Patturaja
Murugaboopathy in BANGALORE and Siva Govindasamy in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Jeremy Laurence)