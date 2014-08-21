* Fare wars in Malaysia expected to ease
* MAS overhaul likely to result in capacity cuts-analysts
* Malaysian business key profit driver for AirAsia
* All AirAsia's overseas affiliates in the red in Q2
By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Anshuman Daga
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Budget carrier
AirAsia Bhd's quarterly results point to early signs
of a recovery in its Malaysian market ahead of a restructuring
by Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) that is expected
to reduce intense competition in the sector.
With MAS already squeezed by three years of losses due to
price wars on local and long-haul routes, analysts expect the
biggest competitor to AirAsia and long-haul arm AirAsia X Bhd
to trim unprofitable routes as part of an overhaul.
Over the last few years, both MAS and the AirAsia group have
added seat capacity to grab market share, with last year's entry
of Malindo, an affiliate of Indonesia's Lion Group, putting
further pressure on yields in the Malaysian sector.
"I think the worst should be over for AirAsia. Their
competitor is in a weak position. What we worry about is if the
competitor has deep pockets and is deeply motivated to compete,
but MAS is not strong financially," Ang Kok Heng, chief
investment officer at Philip Capital, said on Thursday.
Thomas Yong, chief executive at Fortress Capital Asset
Management, said the improving industry yields might spur the
money manager to reconsider investing in the aviation sector.
"Potentially, we think the yield compression will be getting
better," he said, but added that inbound traffic, especially
from China, was still weak.
AirAsia's net profit jumped more than five-fold in the
quarter ending June, stoked by foreign exchange gains, deferment
of taxes and a small increase in the number of passengers.
Operating profit, however, declined 17 percent, burdened by
losses in its Thai affiliate.
In an encouraging sign for Asia's biggest budget airline,
its average fares charged in Malaysia fell only 1 percent
year-on-year versus a 9 percent decline in the previous quarter.
The improvement came as "irrational pricing of competitors is
diminishing," AirAsia said.
"We are beginning to see some rational competition, which I
think after the MAS privatisation, will only improve quite
dramatically. I suspect capacity will be taken out," Group CEO
and co-founder Tony Fernandes told analysts in a conference call
late on Wednesday.
AirAsia's Malaysian airline business is profitable, but the
company's airline joint ventures in Indonesia, Philippines and
Thailand all made losses in the second quarter.
CUTTING SEAT CAPACITY
Passenger traffic at MAS has suffered since flight MH370
disappeared on March 8 and after the downing of flight MH17
over Ukraine on July 17. The carrier is now in the process of
being delisted by state investor Khazanah Nasional
before a comprehensive restructuring likely to be announced this
month.
AirAsia's net profit rose to 367.16 million Malaysian
ringgit ($116 million) in the three months ended June from a
year ago. Its shares have fallen 25 percent over the past year,
versus a 4 percent rise in the broader index.
In a report titled "Malaysia Air's pain could be AirAsia's
gain," Goldman Sachs analysts said last week that in any
restructuring effort, MAS will likely remove planes on
unprofitable routes and rationalize its fleet, noting that the
carriers had a route overlap of 73 percent.
Examining previous turnaround initiatives by MAS, it said
the carrier had been most aggressive in scaling back domestic
seats offered.
MAS declined comment on its restructuring, but the airline's
management has been working on a plan that could cut the
national airline's over 19,000, largely unionised workforce,
freeze pay, speed up retiring older planes and retrofit some of
its current fleet to add seats, people close to the airline have
told Reuters.
(1 US dollar = 3.1660 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 11,698.0000 rupiah)
