KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd climbed 0.8 percent in its market debut on Wednesday after a $310 million IPO to help the long-haul budget carrier expand amid strong growth prospects for travel to and from Southeast Asia.

Shares in AirAsia X were at 1.26 ringgit in early trade, above their IPO price of 1.25 ringgit. The broader index was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)