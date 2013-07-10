BRIEF-Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg FY profit before tax down 57 pct at 73.5 mln euros
* FY net interest income 144.8 million euros ($154.26 million) versus 161.7 million euros year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd climbed 0.8 percent in its market debut on Wednesday after a $310 million IPO to help the long-haul budget carrier expand amid strong growth prospects for travel to and from Southeast Asia.
Shares in AirAsia X were at 1.26 ringgit in early trade, above their IPO price of 1.25 ringgit. The broader index was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.
LONDON/DUBAI, April 4 London Stock Exchange's CEO Xavier Rolet will meet Saudi officials in Riyadh as part of a visit by British Prime Minister Theresa May, a spokeswoman for the exchange said on Tuesday.