(Corrects year in last paragraph to 2031)
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd
made a modest market debut on Wednesday after its IPO
raised $310 million to help the long-haul budget carrier expand
amid strong growth prospects for travel to and from Southeast
Asia.
Seeking to emulate the success of Ryanair Holdings Plc
and Easyjet Plc, Asian airlines have been
particularly active in tapping equity markets for capital as
competition to build up routes and fleets intensifies.
"AirAsia X has just gotten out from losses, and their track
record is quite short," said Ang Kok Heng, who helps manage the
equivalent of $428 million as chief investment officer at
Phillip Capital Management Sdn Bhd.
"Some fundies also don't like airline stocks as there are
many risks involved, such as exposure to jet fuel prices
volatility and terrorism," he said.
Shares in AirAsia X, which flies only international routes,
were at 1.27 ringgit in early trade, up 1.6 percent from their
IPO price of 1.25 ringgit each while the broader market
was flat.
The long-haul unit of AirAsia Bhd, which competes
with Singapore Airlines' Scoot and Qantas Airways'
Jetstar is expected to show steady but not exponential
growth as competition is increasing, analysts say.
AirAsia X's expansion plans are just some of many for
AirAsia Bhd, founded by flamboyant Chief Executive Tony
Fernandes who also hosts "The Apprentice Asia" TV show.
This year Southeast Asia's biggest budget carrier by
passenger traffic bought 49 percent of Zest Airways, seeking
growth in the Philippines and announced aggressive plans to
increase its presence in India's domestic market. Its Indonesian
unit Indonesia AirAsia also plans to list this year.
Expansion in Japan, however, has faltered after it and ANA
Holdings terminated their joint venture last month,
with AirAsia citing disagreements over how to manage the
business.
The IPOs from AirAsia's units may also reflect a desire by
Fernandes to please some of his shareholders.
"It's more to do with certain shareholders who want their
investments more liquid," said a financial source declining to
be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
"In addition, he can now borrow against his shares that have
a market value now," the source said.
Other Asian airline IPOs in the offing include one from
short-haul carrier Bangkok Airways which is seeking to raise
between $200 million and $300 million this year, according to
Thomson Reuters publication IFR.
AirAsia's main rival, Indonesia's Lion Air, is looking to go
public in 2015 while China budget carrier Spring Airlines also
has its eye on a listing.
Thailand's Nok Airlines Pcl made its market debut
last month after raising around $155 million. After jumping its
first few days of trade, it has since given up gains to trade
close to its IPO price. Also this year, Malaysian Airline System
Bhd conducted a $1 billion rights issue.
Passenger traffic in Southeast Asia is expected to rise 7.6
percent a year in the 20 years to 2031 compared with a global
average of 5 percent, according to figures from research firm
Strategic Airport Planning Ltd which were cited in AirAsia X's
IPO prospectus.
($1 = 31.4350 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Siva
Govindasamy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)