* AirAsia X climbs 1.6 pct vs IPO price
* Long-haul budget carrier business model still quite new
* Airline stocks seen carrying many risks - fund manager
* Other Asian airlines also tapping capital markets
(Recasts on risks of long-haul budget carriers)
By Yantoultra Ngui and Siva Govindasamy
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, July 10 Malaysia's
AirAsia X Bhd made a modest market debut on Wednesday,
with investor reticence towards the stock underscoring uncertain
business prospects for long-haul budget carriers as competition
in the sector heats up.
Fast-growing short-haul carriers like Europe's Ryanair Plc
and easyJet Plc as well as sister firm AirAsia
Bhd have shown it is possible to make money and return
value to shareholders in the low-cost segment.
But the low-cost long-haul business model is relatively new
and other airlines have tried and failed, hit by higher fuel and
operating costs as well as keener competition from full-service
carriers willing to drop ticket prices to preserve market share.
Six-year-old AirAsia X, which flies to destinations in
Australia, Japan and China among others, has been the most
ambitious of long-haul budget carriers in expanding its fleet
and routes.
On one hand, analysts say it is expected to benefit from
AirAsia Bhd's network and high brand recognition, as well as a
"low-cost upstart DNA" that rivals Singapore Airlines'
Scoot and Qantas Airways' Jetstar may not have.
But investors also point to its history of red ink as a
reason for a small 1.6 percent rise on its first trading day
after raising a less-than-expected $310 million in its IPO.
"AirAsia X has just gotten out from losses, and their track
record is quite short," said Ang Kok Heng, who helps manage the
equivalent of $428 million as chief investment officer at
Phillip Capital Management Sdn Bhd.
"Some fundies also don't like airline stocks as there are
many risks involved, such as exposure to jet fuel prices
volatility and terrorism," he said.
High costs have undone other long-haul carriers. Britain's
Laker Airways, for example, flew between points in the UK and
the USA but went bankrupt in 1982. Hong Kong's Oasis flew to
London and Vancouver, but it was grounded in 2008 after two
years of massive losses.
AirAsia X, which is planning an additional base in Thailand
and may look at additional bases in Asia, was in the red as
recently as 2011 due to fuel prices and loss-making services to
Europe, India and New Zealand.
After terminating some of these services, it logged an
operating profit of 38 million ringgit ($12 million) in 2012. In
the first quarter of this year, its operating profit jumped 73
percent to 57.6 million ringgit on the back of lower expenses,
notably fuel costs.
It operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A330
medium-to-long haul aircraft, has another 15 of those and 10 of
Airbus' new-generation A350 aircraft on order.
A RAFT OF IPOS
AirAsia X is 34.4 percent owned by Aero Ventures, which is
in turn headed by Tony Fernandes, AirAsia Bhd's flamboyant chief
executive who also hosts "The Apprentice Asia" TV show. AirAsia
Bhd has a 13.7 percent stake in AirAsia X.
AirAsia X's expansion plans are just some of many for
AirAsia Bhd and Fernandes.
This year Southeast Asia's biggest budget carrier by
passenger traffic bought 49 percent of Zest Airways, seeking
growth in the Philippines and announced aggressive plans to
increase its presence in India's domestic market. Its Indonesian
unit Indonesia AirAsia also plans to list this year.
Expansion in Japan, however, has faltered after it and ANA
Holdings terminated their joint venture last month,
with AirAsia citing disagreements over how to manage the
business.
The IPOs from AirAsia's units may also reflect a desire by
Fernandes to please some of his shareholders.
"It's more to do with certain shareholders who want their
investments more liquid," said a financial source declining to
be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
"In addition, he can now borrow against his shares that have
a market value now," the source said.
Other Asian airline IPOs in the offing include one from
short-haul carrier Bangkok Airways which is seeking to raise
between $200 million and $300 million this year, according to
Thomson Reuters publication IFR.
AirAsia's main rival, Indonesia's Lion Air, is looking to go
public in 2015 while China budget carrier Spring Airlines also
has its eye on a listing.
Thailand's Nok Airlines Pcl made its market debut
last month after raising around $155 million. After jumping in
its first few days of trade, it has since given up gains to
trade close to its IPO price. Also this year, Malaysian Airline
System Bhd conducted a $1 billion rights issue.
Passenger traffic in Southeast Asia is expected to rise 7.6
percent a year in the 20 years to 2031 compared with a global
average of 5 percent, according to figures from research firm
Strategic Airport Planning Ltd which were cited in AirAsia X's
IPO prospectus.
Shares in AirAsia X were at 1.27 ringgit, up from their IPO
price of 1.25 ringgit. The airline initially tried to market the
stock at 1.45 ringgit but revised it down, saying it wanted to
make the stock available to a wide range of retail investors.
($1 = 3.1880 Malaysian ringgits)
(Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)