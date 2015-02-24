* Q4 loss widens, hit also by aviation accidents, costs
* Acting CEO sees benefit from lower fuel prices
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian long-haul budget
airline AirAsia X Bhd reported a wider fourth-quarter
loss, hit by a weaker ringgit against the U.S. dollar, losses on
fuel contracts and aviation accidents that spooked potential
passengers.
The net loss for the October-December period expanded to
168.4 million ringgit ($46.26 million) from 132.6 million
ringgit year ago, the company said on Tuesday, adding higher
operating costs were also to blame.
Revenue increased 20.4 percent to 819.3 million ringgit,
according to a local stock exchange filing.
AirAsia X, an affiliate of Asia's largest budget airline
AirAsia Bhd, on Jan. 30 announced a $109 million
equity rights issue to shore up its finances and reshuffled top
management in a bid to turn around its fortunes.
Among a flurry of aviation accidents last year, a plane
operated by AirAsia X's Indonesia affiliate crashed into the
Java Sea in December, killing all 162 people on board.
"It was a challenging year due to external factors beyond
our control and internal inefficiencies that need to be
addressed," Kamarudin Meranun, Group CEO of AirAsia X, said in a
press statement.
"Due to the aviation incidents in 2014, our sales
performance is also affected in markets like Australia and
China," he added.
Acting AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said there were reasons
to be optimistic about this year, helped by lower fuel prices
and savings from working more closely with parent AirAsia.
"We are already seeing improvement in average base fare
early this year and with the decline fuel price, it will provide
a huge savings as the fuel cost contributed approximately 40
percent of the total expenses," he said.
Many airlines have suffered losses due to fuel contracts
struck when oil prices were much higher, but this should unwind
in the coming months.
Benyamin also said the company's cash position should
improve as there were no major investments planned.
"This will minimise the capex (capital expenditure) outflow
for the year," he said.
Shares of AirAsia X ended 1.6 percent lower at 62 sen after
the announcement. The stock has lost 33 percent over the past
year, underperforming the benchmark index's 1.2 percent
decline.
For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1FSR3iv
($1 = 3.6400 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Clarke and Mark Potter)