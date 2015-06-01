KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 The newly appointed chief
executive of loss-making Malaysia Airlines said on Monday that
the carrier is "technically bankrupt", as he announced plans for
a restructuring that will cut the company's workforce by a
third.
"We are technically bankrupt...the decline of performance
started long before the tragic events of 2014," Christoph
Mueller said, speaking at a news conference. Already squeezed
into years of losses by stiff regional competition, the carrier
was seriously affected last year by the loss of two jets in
separate disasters.
Mueller was making his first public appearance as CEO since
being hired last month by the carrier's owner, Malaysian state
fund Khazanah, to lead the restructuring. The airline on Monday
confirmed previously disclosed plans to cut 6,000 jobs,
shrinking its workforce to 14,000.
