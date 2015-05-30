* New CEO Mueller is airline restructuring veteran
* Carrier will have new name, smaller fleet and third less
staff
* But brand and cost challenges facing Malaysia Airlines are
huge
* Analysts also worried about long history of govt
interference
By Siva Govindasamy and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 New CEO Christoph
Mueller's plans for troubled Malaysia Airlines - including a new
brand, a smaller fleet and one third less staff - are widely
seen as a promising blueprint for a fresh start.
The 52-year old German has successfully restructured
Ireland's state-backed Aer Lingus and spearheaded a
revamp at Lufthansa. He has also already impressed in
his new job with his micromanaging ways, according to one
long-time Malaysia Airlines executive.
Even so, many analysts worry that the state-owned carrier's
long history of mismanagement and government interference, and
its severely damaged brand after last year's two plane disasters
will be too much to overcome.
"You can't parachute in someone irrespective of how sterling
his previous record shows and expect him to do a job with an
airline that's been abused for two decades," said Shukor Yusof,
an analyst at Malaysian aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.
In addition to an unprecedented need to build a completely
new brand after the disappearance of flight MH370 and the
shooting down of MH17, Mueller must slash costs at a time when
the airline faces intense competition from other full-service
carriers and budget airlines.
Forced to fly to unprofitable destinations to promote
Malaysia's foreign policy agenda, keep on more staff than needed
due to powerful unions and to hand out contracts to politically
connected firms, the airline has been saddled with a cost base
20 percent bigger than its peers, analysts say.
LITTLE MARGIN FOR ERROR
Mueller, who speaks directly and concisely, is well aware of
challenges.
"It is the government who is funding. What they want in
exchange is a new national icon, a new national carrier," he
told Reuters in an interview last week.
"I'm hired to run the new company entirely on commercial
terms and there's very little margin for error," he said.
Mueller, who joined the airline's board early this year and
became CEO last month, added that he was aiming for a much
smaller network and fleet and a sharper focus on cost-cutting -
some of the strategies he pursued at Aer Lingus which was on the
verge of collapse when he took over in 2009.
Efforts to rationalise the fleet have, however, hit some
early speed bumps with the carrier so far unsuccessful in
finding buyers for two A380 aircraft that it has put up for
sale.
Mueller was also not shy of resetting some expectations.
Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the majority stakeholder
that took the airline private last year in the wake of the plane
disasters, said last August it wants to see the carrier
profitable by the end of 2017 and to re-list in five years.
Mueller said in the interview, however, that the first goal
could be difficult to meet given depreciation in the ringgit
against the dollar that has taken place this year.
SOME POSITIVES
On the plus side, analysts are pleasantly surprised that
Malaysia Airlines' owner Khazanah, a state investment firm, has
agreed to a clean break from the past - including the
dismantling of old labour unions that have stymied change.
Some are optimistic that given time, Mueller has a decent
chance of being able to work things out.
"The airline needs to simplify its fleet and network whilst
facing many competitive and reputational challenges. But given
the growth dynamics of the region and the geography of its KL
hub, I believe that success can be achieved over the medium
term," said John Strickland, a UK-based independent consultant.
As it confronts those challenges, Mueller's meticulous
nature is expected to be a key asset - even if it ruffles some
feathers.
"He takes an interest in very minute details," said the
Malaysian Airlines executive, declining to be identified as he
was not authorised to speak on the matter.
"Some don't like the fact that he is a micromanager, but we
badly needed someone who pays attention to everything."
