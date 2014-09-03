(Adds statement from Malaysia Airlines)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 Malaysia Airlines
has changed the wording of an online contest called "My Ultimate
Bucket List" after Internet users derided the campaign as
insensitive following two disasters suffered by the airline this
year that claimed 537 lives.
A bucket list commonly refers to things one wants to do or
see before dying.
Nearing six months since the unexplained loss of Flight
MH370, the carrier launched the campaign asking Australian and
New Zealand customers to describe in 500 words or less, "What
and where would you like to tick off on your bucket list, and
explain why?". The prize for 16 winners was an iPad or return
tickets to Malaysia.
Hit by plunging ticket sales after the March 8 disaster and
the July 17 shooting down of another passenger jet over Ukraine,
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has slapped discounts on some routes and
launched special offers to revive its business.
It has almost doubled its commission payments to
Australia-based travel agents to revive sales there, according
to Australian media reports.
By Wednesday, the original link to the "Bucket List" contest
had been removed from the airline's website. The contest was
still being offered, with less fanfare, asking contestants to
describe destinations and activities on their "to-do" list.
The carrier confirmed to Reuters that it has "withdrawn the
title" of the contest since it was "found to be inappropriate".
"The competition had been earlier approved as it was themed
around a common phrase that is used in both countries," MAS said
in a statement.
It also added that it did not seek to intentionally offend
any parties.
The airline will de-list from the stock exchange this year
as it undergoes a government-led restructuring announced last
week that includes a 30 percent cut in its workforce.
