SAINT-DENIS, Reunion Aug 2 As experts on the
Indian Ocean island Reunion studied plane debris for clues in
the search for missing flight MH370, scientist Nicolas
Villeneuve was making his own discovery: the island's volcano
was about to erupt.
Reunion, a part of France that lies in the Indian Ocean
around 370 miles east of Madagascar, gained newfound notoriety
last week when a beach cleaner stumbled across a barnacled piece
of an airplane wing known as a flaperon.
The wreckage was flown on Friday to mainland France where
experts hope forensic analysis will uncover if it was part of
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished without trace in
March 2014 along with 239 passengers and crew.
Hopes that the piece of debris could help solve one of the
biggest mysteries in aviation history and end 16 months of
painful uncertainty for relatives has briefly turned the global
media spotlight on Reunion.
Many of the 800,000 residents have been overwhelmed by the
attention placed on their island, where big local stories are
usually about shark attacks and volcanic eruptions.
"Before, the only people who knew about this island were
scientists and surfers," Villeneuve, 43, told Reuters from the
island's volcano observatory, where he is studying the after
effects of the latest eruption.
The Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active
volcanoes, erupted at 10:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on
Friday, opening up a 800-metre-long crack in its crater and
sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak.
"We heard about the plane but we have our own investigation
here," Villeneuve added, pointing at images of glowing lava and
thick plumes of smoke.
It could end up being one of the biggest eruptions since
2007 when tremors in the crater lasted weeks and magma reaching
temperatures above 1,000 centigrade flowed all the way into the
Indian Ocean.
The volcano poses little danger to visitors or residents
because the area is evacuated when early warning signs appear
and no one lives on the path where lava flows.
SHARK ATTACKS
Reunion's tourist board and residents hope the island's
unexpected role in the MH370 mystery will have a positive impact
on visitor numbers, as images of the dramatic volcano, sandy
beaches and crystal blue waters are aired around the world.
Reunion, roughly half the size of Indonesia's tourist island
of Bali, attracts a fraction of the millions of tourists who
flock to other Indian Ocean islands, like Mauritius and the
Maldives.
"The island is so beautiful and mysterious. It's like
Hawaii," said Fadila Hammachi, 55, a French businesswoman who
comes to Reunion on holiday every year.
"I hope more people come but not too many. I like it for
myself," she adds, pointing towards the lush, mountainous
interior where sugar cane, ginger and pineapples are grown.
Reunion's reputation suffered in 2005 during an epidemic of
Chikungunya, a virus that causes a heavy fever. More recently
the swarms of bull and tiger sharks lurking in the island's
waters have been doing their best to scare people away.
The tropical island was once considered a surfer's paradise,
but 18 shark attacks in four years, seven of them fatal, have
deterred most top surfers from riding its waves.
Since 2013 the local government has banned swimming outside
monitored areas, but even this has not halted attacks.
After a 13-year-old boy was killed while surfing by a 2.5
metre (8 foot) long bull shark in April, hundreds of islanders
protested in an effort to get the government to provide more
protection.
With the MH370 investigation now on mainland France,
Reunion's part in discovering the secrets behind the plane's
disappearance is coming to a close. Residents hope the island's
brief spell in the spotlight will leave an enduring legacy.
"I hope our little island will be better known now and
people will come to visit," Johny Begue, the beach cleaner who
found the wing flap, told Reuters.
"I hope we are remembered for helping to bring peace to the
families of the people who disappeared on that plane."
