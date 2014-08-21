KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 A top Malaysian economic
policymaker said on Thursday he would not rejoin ailing carrier
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) as chief executive, dismissing
a report that he was among several candidates to replace the
current management.
Idris Jala, who heads the Economic Transformation Programme,
was the airline's chief executive from 2005 to 2009 before he
joined the government.
"I've seen online reports speculating that I will be
returning to MAS. I am not heading there. I will continue in my
present role," Jala said in a posting on Twitter.
A local newspaper reported on Wednesday that Jala and
Jamaludin Ibrahim, the chief executive of state-controlled
telecoms firm Axiata, were two leading candidates
being considered by state-fund Khazanah Nasional to
revive the national carrier.
Malaysia Airlines is set to be taken private by Khazanah in
a move to revamp its business, which has been devastated this
year by the disappearance of Flight MH370 and the shooting down
of Flight MH17.
The airline plans to announce next week its second-quarter
earnings, likely to be its last set of results as a listed
company.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; editing by Stuart Grudgings and
Miral Fahmy)