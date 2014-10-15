KUALA LUMPUR Oct 15 Malaysian Airline System
Bhd (MAS), the loss-making airline hit by two separate
jet disasters this year, said on Wednesday the buyout offer from
its major shareholder is fair and minority shareholders should
accept the offer.
MAS's directors recommended the move after its audit
committee, under the advice of independent adviser AmInvestment
Bank, found parent Khazanah Nasional Bhd's offer
"fair and reasonable", the company said in a stock exchange
filing.
State fund Khazanah said in August it planned to take MAS
private in a 1.38 billion ringgit ($421 million) offer to buy
the 30.6 percent equity stake it does not own in the company at
27 sen per share.
The fund will then delist MAS from the Kuala Lumpur stock
exchange as part of a 6-billion-ringgit restructuring aimed at
returning the carrier to profitability within 3 years of
delisting.
MAS will also cut 30 percent of its workforce and is looking
for a new chief as part of the plan to stem long-running losses
worsened by two aircraft disasters this year.
The unexplained disappearance of Flight MH370 in March
tipped the airline into its worst quarterly performance in two
years in January-March. Its problems deepened on July 17 when
its Flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine, killing all 298
people on board.
The company said it will hold an extraordinary general
meeting on Nov. 6 for minority shareholders to vote on the
proposal. Shares of MAS closed 2 percent higher at 25.5 sen on
Wednesday, outperforming the benchmark index's 0.53
percent drop.
For the full stock exchange filing, please click: bit.ly/1wGgls6
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by Louise Heavens)