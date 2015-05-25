KUALA LUMPUR May 25 Malaysia's Khazanah
Nasional said it had appointed Mohammad Faiz Azmi to
oversee the restructuring of now delisted Malaysian Airline
System Bhd into a new company that will be owned by the
sovereign fund.
Azmi will oversee the transfer of the assets and liabilities
of MAS and the new company, Malaysia Airlines Bhd, is due to
start operating by September, Khazanah said in a statement.
Khazanah took MAS private last year as part of a 6 billion
ringgit ($1.66 billion) restructuring aimed at returning the
troubled carrier to profit.
($1 = 3.6040 ringgit)
