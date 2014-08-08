By Brenda Goh and Siva Govindasamy
| SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE Aug 8 Fast forward a year,
and Malaysia Airlines may have a new CEO, new logo,
new livery, maybe even a new name, and fewer employees, airline
insiders and brand experts said as the government signalled a
"complete overhaul" of the loss-making carrier that has suffered
two recent jetliner disasters.
MAS management has been working on a plan that could cut the
national airline's over 19,000, largely unionised workforce,
freeze pay, speed up retiring older planes and retrofit some of
its current fleet to add seats, people close to the airline
said.
As part of the restructuring, there have been calls from the
airline's unions and others for CEO Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, or AJ
as he's more popularly known, to go. People close to MAS said
Ahmad was already planning to stand down before the two
disasters - and that could happen by the year-end.
Managers are also reviewing the carrier's route network,
given that its load factor - a measure of how full its planes
are - fell sharply after Flight MH370, a Boeing 777
airliner, disappeared on March 8 en route from Kuala Lumpur to
Beijing with 239 passengers and crew. That load factor is
expected to have worsened since another Boeing 777 was brought
down over eastern Ukraine last month on a flight from Amsterdam
to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 on board.
Malaysia's state investment fund Khazanah, which owns more
than 69 percent of MAS, has stepped in to take the airline
private with MAS looking certain to post a fourth straight year
of losses. Khazanah should come out with a
detailed restructuring plan by the end of this month, Prime
Minister Najib Razak said in a statement late on Friday.
"If you paint over the rust, the rust is still there," said
Shakeel Adam, managing partner of airline consultancy Aviado
Partners, who specialises in airline restructuring and
start-ups. "For more than a decade, they have been facing
significant structural difficulties common among all legacy
airlines at some stage. Over time, MAS's costs have risen and
productivity has fallen as the business has grown and become
more complex with bureaucracy and inefficiency."
Khazanah, which said the restructuring could take up to 12
months, could also sell off MAS's profitable engineering unit
and close the cargo business, which is loss-making, the people
close to the airline said, adding the agency would eventually
look to sell a stake in the airline.
JAPANESE LESSON
As Khazanah begins the restructuring process, it may look to
nearby Japan for a precedent, airline analysts said.
Oneworld partner Japan Airlines (JAL) once ran the
world's biggest fleet of Boeing 747 jumbo jets, but became
bloated and unprofitable and had to be bailed out by the
government three times between 2001 and 2009. In early 2010, JAL
went into bankruptcy protection with $25 billion of debt.
The government insisted on new management and a tough
restructuring. Employees were told to focus on productivity and
profitability, and the airline went about tackling its costs;
cutting its workforce by a third, slashing pension payouts,
retiring older planes and shrinking its route network.
By late 2012, JAL had exited bankruptcy protection and made
a successful $8.5 billion stock market re-listing. Its shares
have since risen around 44 percent, lagging the main index's
60 percent gain over that period.
Analysts say similar changes at MAS could see it make a
successful comeback.
"It needs to figure out how to manage its fleet," said an
analyst at Hong Leong, who was not authorised to speak to the
media. "If they're going to cut routes, they don't need so many
planes. When it plans to renew routes in future, it should look
at leveraging with partners like (airline alliance) Oneworld.
That helps to cut its costs."
Other experts say MAS needs also to combine any image
overhaul with new safety procedures to counter concerns about
its airworthiness.
"It's an opportunity for them to demonstrate they can get it
right, that they can respond effectively," said Singapore-based
Jacqueline Ratcliffe, managing consultant at
London-headquartered Regester Larkin, a crisis management and
reputation management consultancy.
Aviado's Adam said MAS could take a bold step in new
technology and install real-time tracking of its aircraft.
"Whether or not it's necessary doesn't matter. (Real-time
tracking) will become a new trend in the industry, and Malaysia
Airlines needs to be the first one."
Crucial to the success of any restructuring will be bringing
the powerful unions on board.
"The government is the only one that can restructure this.
There's no point in going to another airline or getting some
private equity team involved or anything like that because the
government will effectively have to offer some sweeteners to the
unions to diminish their power and size," said Timothy Ross,
Asia transportation analyst at Credit Suisse.
(Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Yantoultra Ngui
and Trinna Leong in KUALA LUMPUR, and Anshuman Daga and Aradhana
Aravindan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)