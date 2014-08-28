KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 Malaysia Airlines on
Thursday reported another financial loss and warned of poor
second-half earnings, as passenger bookings tumbled in response
to the loss of two aircraft in separate disasters this year.
In a statement to the stock exchange, Malaysian Airline
System Bhd said its second-quarter net loss swelled to
307.04 million Malaysian ringgit ($97.55 million) from a net
loss of 175.9 million ringgit in the same period a year earlier.
The result was an improvement from the net loss of 443
million ringgit it reported in the first quarter.
The April-June earnings are the first to fully reflect the
impact on sales of the unexplained disappearance of Flight MH370
in March.
Malaysia Airlines is set to be taken private by its majority
shareholder, state fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, in a
move to revamp its business, devastated this year by MH370's
loss and the shooting down of Flight MH17 over Ukraine in July.
Details of the restructuring are expected on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 3.1475 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell
and Mark Potter)