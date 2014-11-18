KUALA LUMPUR Nov 18 Malaysian Airline System
Bhd, the loss-making airline that was hit by two
separate jet disasters this year, has delayed the release of its
third-quarter results to Nov. 28 to allow time to include more
details, a representative said.
The state-run company, also known as MAS, was scheduled to
report results for the July-September period on Tuesday, its
last set of earnings before going private. The third quarter
would have been one of its worst ever quarters as passenger
numbers fell and yields dropped after the loss of its two jets
this year, according to analysts.
An MAS investor relations official told Reuters the company
missed some details that needed to be included in the earnings
results and hence the delay. The official did not clarify
further.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing By Yantoultra
Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)