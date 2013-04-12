KUALA LUMPUR Apr 11 Shares in Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) dropped as much as 9.1 percent in early Friday trade after the company confirmed that it would raise up to 3.1 billion ringgit ($1.02 billion) through a rights issue.

Investors fear the rights issue will lead to a significant dilution of their holdings. The airline had confirmed the size of the rights issue in a stock exchange filing late on Thursday.

The stock fell 9.1 percent to 74.5 sen, compared with a 0.3 percent rise for the benchmark composite index. ($1 = 3.0350 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; and Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)