(Adds analyst comment and background)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 Shares in Malaysian
Airline System Bhd (MAS) fell as much 9.1 percent on
Friday after the company confirmed a 3.1 billion ringgit ($1.02
billion) rights issue.
"This is expected, there could be significant dilution to
the share base," Sharifah Farah, an analyst with Kuala
Lumpur-based Affin Investment Bank, told Reuters.
Earnings per share may see an 80 percent dilution if the
right issue is fully accepted, she added.
The brokerage maintained a 'trading buy' call on the
company's shares, citing cost and revenue improvements and
efforts to renew its aging fleet.
The stock fell over 20 percent in November when the rights
issue was announced, in what several analysts
described as a knee-jerk reaction.
Malaysian Airlines said the funds raised would go towards
working capital, repaying debt and buying aircraft for which
977.8 million ringgit would be set aside.
Kenanga Research said the entry of low-cost carriers such as
Lion Air's Malindo Air could put pressure on Malaysian Airlines,
although the company would benefit from the better loads and
cost efficiency of its new aircraft.
Shares in Malaysian Airlines were 7.27 percent lower at 76.5
sen at 9:34 a.m. (0134 GMT) while the benchmark index
gained 0.4 percent after reaching an all-time high of 1,716.47
points.
($1 = 3.0350 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; and Siva Sithraputhran;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)