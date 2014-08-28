KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 Shares in Malaysia Airlines
(MAS) will be suspended on Friday ahead of the
announcement of its planned restructuring by a state investment
fund, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
The shares are expected to be suspended for the full day,
with details of the restructuring likely to be announced by
state fund Khazanah Nasional and MAS in the
afternoon, the source said.
About a quarter of the carrier's nearly 20,000 staff may see
their jobs cut in the overhaul, with some international routes
set to be abandoned as new management is brought in, according
to the same source.
The carrier is due to announce its second-quarter earnings
later on Thursday, which are expected to show deep losses as
passenger bookings tumbled in response to the unexplained
disappearance of Flight MH370 in March.
The carrier was hit by a second tragedy in July with the
shooting down of Flight MH17, prompting the Malaysian government
to speed up plans to take it private.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stuart Grudgings and
Kenneth Maxwell)