SYDNEY, March 20 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said on Thursday satellite imagery had found two objects
possibly related to the search for a Malaysia Airlines
jetliner missing since March 8 with 239 people on board.
"New and credible information has come to light in relation
to the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern
Indian Ocean," Abbott told parliament.
"The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has
received information based on satellite imagery of objects
possibly related to the search," Abbott said.
"Following specialist analysis of this satellite imagery,
two possible objects related to the search have been
identified."
Abbott said a search aircraft was due to arrive at the area
where the objects were spotted about the time he was speaking in
parliament. A further three aircraft were also enroute to the
site.
Abbott said he had already spoken with his Malaysian
counterpart Najib Razak and cautioned that the objects had yet
to be identified.
"The task of locating these objects will be extremely
difficult and it may turn out they are not related to the search
for MH370," said Abbott.
The AMSA said it would hold a media briefing in Canberra at
0430 GMT.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)