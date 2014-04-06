PERTH, April 6 International search planes and
ships are heading to an area where a Chinese ship twice heard
what could be signals from missing Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370's black box locators, Australian search authorities
said on Sunday.
Retired Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston, the head of the
Australian agency coordinating the operation, told a media
conference in Perth that two reported acoustic detections from
the Haixun 01 were a good lead but there remained no certainty
that they had come from the missing plane.
Aircrews from seven countries have been flying dozens of
missions from Perth deep into the southern Indian Ocean looking
for debris from the jet and have been joined by ships fitted
with sophisticated equipment designed to pick up the locators on
the black box voice and data recorders.
The Boeing 777 lost communications and disappeared
from civilian radar less than an hour into an overnight flight
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)