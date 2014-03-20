SYDNEY, March 20 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said on Thursday satellite imagery had found two objects
possibly related to the search for a Malaysia Airlines
jetliner missing since March 8 with 239 people on board.
"New and credible information has come to light in relation
to the search ... in the south Indian Ocean," Abbott told
parliament. "The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has
received information based on satellite imagery of objects
possibly related to the search."
Abbott said aircraft were en route to the area where the
objects were found.
The AMSA said it would hold a media briefing in Canberra at
0430 GMT.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)