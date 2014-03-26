SYDNEY, March 26 Australian authorities said on
Wednesday that three more objects had been spotted by aircraft
searching for a Malaysian jet missing in the southern Indian
Ocean.
A civilian aircraft, one of 12 scouring the region some
2,500 km (1,550 miles) southwest of Perth, had seen two objects
thought to be rope, while a New Zealand Air Force P-3 Orion
spotted a blue object, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority
said on its Twitter feed.
None was seen again on subsequent passes and none was
distinctive of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, ASMA
added.
Earlier, Malaysia said new satellite images had revealed
more than 100 objects in the search zone that could be debris.
