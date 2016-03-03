(Repeats to attach to alert, no changes to text)
SYDNEY, March 3 Australia's transportation chief
said on Thursday the location of debris found on a beach in the
southeast African nation of Mozambique was consistent with drift
modelling related to the search for missing Malaysia Airlines
flight MH370.
"The location of the debris is consistent with drift
modelling commissioned by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau
and reaffirms the search area for MH370 in the southern Indian
Ocean," Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester
said in a statement.
Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people on board on its way
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.
